Dot Da Genius Calls On Kid Cudi, J.I.D, & Denzel Curry For "Talk About Me"

Hip Hop fans have been excited about this release and hitmaking producer Dot Da Genius has made sure to promote this one with full force. His entire Instagram page only hosts promo spots for his latest single, "Talk About Me," which features standouts Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, and JID. "Love you all and thanks for rocking with the music all these years," wrote Dot on IG. "And for those that are inquiring YES I am working on an album. This is just the start God willing!!"

In a statement, he added:

“I’ve been in music for a long time, right now I’m understanding what phase and era I’m entering. It feels good to finally make the decisions, decide what looks good, and just get my vision out to the people that supported me all this time. There are so many kids out there that have supported me, so I want to give them something to hold on to.”

We'll keep you updated on what's to come from Dot Da Genius as he shares more collaborations in the near future, and while we wait, stream his stellar "Talk to Me" with Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, and JID.

Quotable Lyrics

Dress like I serve an eight ball, no pool stick

And my record clean, so I never do sh*t

Denzel an animal, yeah, I'm on my Zuu sh*t

Flu sh*t, never could fly

Dress like a chicken that's ready to fry

[via]