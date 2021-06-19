Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, especially when you consider how the Jazz jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series. Unfortunately for the Jazz, they let the Clippers crawl back into the series, and despite an injury to Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers ended up finishing off the series last night in Los Angeles. Now, the Clippers are off to the franchise's first-ever Western Conference Finals.

Terance Mann was the hero for the Clippers as he scored 39 points and did all while being guarded by Rudy Gobert. In fact, Mann only missed six shots throughout the game, and it was one of the best individual performances of the playoffs. Mann was so impressive, that Mitchell appeared stunned while reading the score sheet during his media availabilities after the game.

This was an especially tough loss for the Jazz as they were up 25 points early in the match. In the end, however, their defense allowed 81 points in the second half, which let the Clippers make a comeback that should have never happened in the first place.

Heading into next year, Mitchell and the Jazz will be motivated to right their wrongs from this season, although it's going to be tough in an otherwise stacked Western Conference.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images