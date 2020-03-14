It appears Donovan Mitchell is doing just dine while being quarainted for having coronavirus. The Utah Jazz All-Star guard decided to release a video Saturday afternoon giving us an update, citing he’s doing just fine and playing a lot of video games at the moment.

"Just want to say thank you guys so much for your continued support. It means a lot to me," the 23-year-old Mitchell said. "I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions as told to me by the authorities. I was told to stay in isolation, so, solo in here, playing videogames all day. Can't wait to get back out there and play in front of the best fans in the world. Really miss playing in front of you guys and I'll see you guys soon." Check out the clip for yourself (below).

Mitchell became the second NBA player to receive a positive coronavirus test result after teammate Rudy Gobert was the first, which caused the NBA season to be suspended. Thankfully, Donovan was the only Jazz player or staff member among the 58 people who were tested after Gobert's diagnosis to receive a positive test. We wish him and Gobert a speedy and healthy recovery while they are quarantined.