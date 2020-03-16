Coronavirus has completely ravaged the world and as of right now, the whole globe is at a standstill as people try to figure out exactly how to contain it. Many of these fears ramped up when it was revealed that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had the virus. Just a few hours later, Donovan Mitchell was tested for the virus and the results were positive. Since then, Mitchell has been under quarantine where he is looking to get better.

Today, the basketball star was on Good Morning America where he spoke about the virus and how many probably won't ever know they even have it.

“I have no symptoms which is unique — when people ask me I would say if you were to tell me I could play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I would be ready to lace up,” Mitchell said “I’m just blessed to be able to be okay.”

“I’m asymptomatic — I could walk down the street if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it,” he continued. “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they’re going home to.”

Clearly, there is still a lot we don't know about the virus and as time goes on, there will certainly be some new discoveries. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates on the situation and be sure to stay safe.