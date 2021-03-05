Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were seemingly disrespected during the NBA All-Star Game draft on Thursday night as they were the last two picks in the entire deal. LeBron James later explained that guys never played as the Jazz in video games and that's why he and Kevin Durant didn't think to take Gobert and Mitchell. All of this aside, the two are All-Stars and will get to showcase their first place talents on Sunday in Atlanta.

Recently, Gobert and Mitchell had strong words for NBA officiating as they lost a game to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The two Jazz stars claimed the league doesn't respect the Jazz franchise and that they never get good calls. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, these outbursts have cost both players some money, as Mitchell and Gobert were fined $25K and $20K, respectively.

Considering both of these guys are in $100 million contracts, the fine won't really make too much of a dent in their pockets, although it is worthy to point out that the NBA does not mess around when it comes to criticism that is sent in the direction of the officials.

For now, however, both of these players will be focused on Sunday, where they will play against each other during the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images