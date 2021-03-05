Last night was a big one for the NBA as LeBron James and Kevin Durant got together to draft their All-Star teams for this Sunday. Fans were wondering how each player would decide to go and for the most part, it was fairly predictable. For instance, LeBron took Giannis Antetokounmpo with the first overall pick, which is something that every fan should have seen coming.

Perhaps the strangest occurrence in the draft was the fact that Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the two Utah Jazz players, were picked last. The Jazz are first in the Western Conference this season which had fans thinking they would be more respected. As LeBron explained, however, the Jazz are a franchise that he never thought about as a kid playing video games, and that's why he didn't think to take the two Jazz superstars.

"There’s no slander to the Utah Jazz,” LeBron said. "You’ve got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. As great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we would never pick those guys in video games.”

Despite the explanation, many saw this as a direct shot at the Jazz, who are a team with a ton of potential. Of course, NBA Twitter likes to blow things out of proportion which certainly made things a bit worse. Regardless, Mitchell and Gobert are All-Stars, which is all that really matters.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images