When LeBron James went to the Los Angeles Lakers just a few seasons ago, it was pretty well an admission that he wanted to get into the Hollywood lifestyle. LeBron is someone who likes to divide his attention into various different ventures, and it always seemed like movies were something that he wanted to embark on. Eventually, it became public that LeBron James would be starring in a new Space Jam movie which pretty well confirmed all of our suspicions.

LeBron has done a whole lot of filming for the new movie and with the film coming out this summer, it's understandable why LeBron would be so excited to share new promotional photos. Today, LeBron did just that as he took to Instagram with some new stills from the movie, all while showing a new Entertainment Weekly cover.

As you can see in the series of images above, LeBron can be found amongst some of the most famous Looney Tunes characters, including Tweety Bird, the Tazmanian Devil, and Lola Bunny. Based on the visual effects, there seems to be a ton of surreal elements, and it's clear that the production value will be much different compared to the original which is fairly dated.

The movie is set for a July release, so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you any updates related to the movie.

Harry How/Getty Images