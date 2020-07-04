Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became a part of the spotlight back in March as they were the first two players in the league to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Of course, this came after Gobert was extremely dismissive of the threat the virus posed. In fact, Gobert was seen touching numerous shared objects and was reportedly a huge nuisance in the Jazz locker room. These antics reportedly led to a frayed relationship between Gobert and Mitchell, although both players have tried to state otherwise.

This past week, Mitchell told reporters that his friendship with Gobert has been "good" and that they are both ready to go out onto the court and "hoop." During a conference call yesterday, Gobert echoed these sentiments.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

He said the relationship "isn't perfect...but as long as we respect one another, share the same goals and do what's best for the team, that's what matters." Clearly, there is still some tension but at the moment, they are on good enough terms to be adequate teammates throughout their quest for an NBA title.

The Utah Jazz will actually be the first team to play in the NBA bubble city, as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on July 30th.

