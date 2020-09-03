President Donald Trump told his supporters to attempt to vote twice in the upcoming election, once by mail and once in-person.

Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

"If you get the unsolicited ballots, send it in, and then go — make sure it counted. And if it doesn't tabulate, you vote. You just vote. And then if they tabulate it very late, which they shouldn't be doing, they'll see you voted, and so it won't count. So, send it in early, and then go and vote. And if it's not tabulated — you vote. And the vote is going to count," Trump told supporters at a rally in North Carolina.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, responded to Trump's comments with a statement, Thursday: "The State Board has a dedicated investigations team that investigates allegations of double voting, which are referred to prosecutors when warranted," said Bell.

The Trump administration is arguing that the President's comments are being taken out-of-context: "No one has fought harder for an election system that is fair and free from fraud and abuse than President Trump. This idea that he is encouraging people to vote twice is yet another example of the media taking him out of context," Deere said.

Trump has been adamantly opposed to mail-in-voting during the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election.

