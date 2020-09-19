President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Minnesota that MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi being shot by a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter protest was “a beautiful sight."

"He got hit on the knee with a canister of tear gas," Trump says, confusing the rubber bullet for a canister of tear gas. "Wasn't it really a beautiful sight? It's called law and order."

Velshi was hit while covering protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd in May. "Alright guys, I got hit," he says before the camera cuts away. Contrary to what Trump said during his rally, Saturday, Velshi did not fall to the ground repeating "my knee."

"Absolutely heinous. @AliVelshi didn’t deserve to be shot by a rubber bullet, anyone celebrating that violence has something wrong with them, and it’s twisted for anyone least of all a president to call it 'law and order.' No journalist should find this acceptable," CNN Correspondent Jake Tapper wrote on Twitter.

"This is disgusting. Shame on you President @realDonaldTrump," added Piers Morgan. "Ali Velshi is a brilliant journalist who was injured doing his job. For you to celebrate that is despicable."

"Freedom of the press is a pillar of our democracy," MSNBC said in a statement. "When the president mocks a journalist for the injury he sustained while putting himself in harm's way to inform the public, he endangers thousands of other journalists and undermines our freedoms."

