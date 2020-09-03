President Donald Trump says he plans to defund "lawless" cities that have allowed protests and cut police budgets. This includes New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle and Portland.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump says in a five-page memo. The memo orders all federal agencies to file reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget in order to find a way for funds to be redirected.

The memo also calls out New York Mayor Bill de Blasio by name, twice.

“To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities," the memo says.

New York City receives $7 billion in federal funding, annually.

“In light of this unconscionable rise in violence, I have offered to provide Federal law enforcement assistance, but both Mayor de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have rejected my offer,” Trump continues in the memo.

Mayor de Blasio responded saying at a news briefing, “You failed us and now you want to punish us. If you persist in trying to deny the funding that’s keeping New York City going in the middle of this crisis, we will see you in court and, once again, we will beat you in court.”

