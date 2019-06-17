The White House has been exceptionally eventful over the past few years ever since Donald Trump took office. The current president of the United States was recently interviewed by ABC's George Stephanopoulos where the two discussed the possibilities of Trump turning over his financial statements to the Senate. Unfortunately, the interview was sidetracked for a moment when someone in the room decided to cough.



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Donald Trump said that the public will see his financial statements at some point but in the middle of his sentence, he lost his train of thought due to coughing in the room -- by one of his own staffers, no less. "When you will see my financial statement, at some point -- I assume it's going to be released -- you'll be very impressed with the job I've done. Much, much bigger. Much, much better than anybody," he bragged before saying it's a "fantastic financial statement." That's when someone coughed which was caught on the microphone and Trump demanded to do that one over again.

"Let's do that over, he's coughing in the middle of my answer," he said. "I don't like that, you know?"

Turns out that person was Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney who was asked to step outside. "If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough," Trump said.

Peep the clip below.