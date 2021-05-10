Former President Donald Trump called Medina Spirit, the racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby, a “junky” on Sunday. The horse's trainer, Bob Baffert, announced that Spirit tested positive for an illegal substance.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country,” Trump said on his blog site. “The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”



Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs but says that the positive test was "shocking."

“Yesterday I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something I didn’t do,” the Hall-of-Fame trainer told reporters. “It’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse.”

"I intend to thoroughly and transparently investigate the matter to determine how this could have happened," Baffert added in the statement. "We will have the split sample analyzed and DNA testing performed. That will be the first step in the process."

If the positive test result is substantiated, Spirit will forfeit the victory.

"To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit's results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner," Churchill Downs officials said in a statement

