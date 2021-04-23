It's been over 24 hours since LeBron James first tweeted out his controversial "You're Next #Accountability" message alongside a photo of Nicholas Reardon, and conservatives continue to give the Los Angeles Lakers icon a hard time. Reardon was named as the Columbus Ohio police officer who shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant on Tuesday (April 20), and as the news of her death came at the same time that the world learned the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, James pointed toward Reardon as the next officer in line to see justice.

However, not everyone believed that James was speaking about accountability and soon, he was being hit with accusations of inciting violence against the officer. While that has been denied, detractors have been persistent and on Thursday (April 22) evening, former President Donald Trump reportedly surfaced with a statement about the sports star's tweet.



Al Bello / Staff / Getty Images

Political reporter Ben Jacobs shared a statement that is said to have come from Trump. "LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League," reads the statement.

"His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together." America hasn't heard much from Trump or his team since the former president left the office and reportedly set up shop down in Florida. Check out the post below along with James's explanation for his Reardon-centered tweet.