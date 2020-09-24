The beloved judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last week at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, who is remembered as a feminist pioneer and staunch supporter of abortion and LQBTQ+ rights, shared her dying wishes to be recorded by her granddaughter: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

The wishes were confirmed by NPR, who also received confirmation from Ginsburg's doctor.

In the days since her death, Donald Trump falsely claimed that reports of Ginsburg's wishes were fabricated by the Democrats for political purposes, a sentiment that was echoed by Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson, who went on to insinuate that Ginsburg's granddaughter was lying. Trump made no attempt to conceal his overt disregard for the judge's dying wishes, wasting no time in promising a replacement.

Trump stopped by the public viewing of RBG's casket, which was displayed draped in an American flag. His appearance didn't sit well with public mourners, who quickly let it be known that he wasn't welcome. He was greeted him with a loud chorus of boos and angry chants urging people to "vote him out."

[via]