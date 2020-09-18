Americans throughout the world are mourning tonight as it was reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was one of the longest-standing justices on the Supreme Court bench and had been serving her role since 1993 when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton. At the time of her appointment, she was only the second female Supreme Court judge in the history of the United States. Throughout her tenure, she got to decide on some extremely important cases that have ultimately shaped the United States into what it is today. For instance, she was instrumental in maintaining abortion rights, as well as marriage rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the past few years, Justice Ginsburg had been battling pancreatic cancer, which got worse throughout 2020. While she had always made an effort to remain a part of the Supreme Court, her health was making it difficult.

Now, a replacement must be named and with an election on the way, this could prove to be tricky. According to NPR, Justice Ginsburg was quite vocal against the President, saying: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Prayers and condolences to her family.