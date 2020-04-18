Economist Stephen Moore called Americans who are protesting state-ordered stay-at-home orders "the modern-day Rosa Parks."

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

“I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” he told The Washington Post. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” he added.

Moore is on President Trump's council aimed at reopening the country.

Moore expressed similar sentiments in a YouTube video uploaded by a libertarian think tank earlier this week: "This is a great time for civil disobedience. We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices."

During an appearance on CBS News, Friday, Moore went into greater detail: "I think actually think we should have started this a week or two ago," he said. "I think we lean way too much in the direction of keeping the economy shut down to try to save every life, not realizing that we're causing huge hardship for citizens — again, people at the bottom and businesses — and we're going to suffer a big loss of living standards because of this."

Protesters against stay-at-home orders have taken to the streets to protest the government's closing of non-essential businesses.

[Via]