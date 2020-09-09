COVID-19 just keeps on taking things away from us. Donald Glover's hit FX series Atlanta, which was slated to return in early 2021, has been pushed back again. FX Chairman John Landgraf has confirmed that coronavirus concerns have forced the network to shut down production for the coming third and fourth seasons of Atlanta, which were originally scheduled to begin production this year.

It appears that fans will have to wait until later next year to find out what's new with Earn, Paper Boi, and Darius, as it appears the show will not be able to restart production until the early months of 2021.

Since its debut in 2016, Atlanta has become a modern classic. With its dialogue sampled and immortalized in Drake's "In My Feelings" and its rotating cast of guest stars including the Migos, Katt Williams, and Michael Vick, the series has been unlike any other major network show in its interaction with and appreciation of hip hop culture.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Landgraf also confirmed that while one of the new seasons will be shot and set in Atlanta, the other season will be shot in Europe.

In a recent interview with NME, Donald Glover compared the structure of the seasons to Kanye West's discography, likening the upcoming third season to Graduation: "This is probably our most accessible but also the realest – an honest version of it – and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”