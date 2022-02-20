Donald and Stephen Glover say that the cast and crew of Atlanta were racially harassed in London while filming the upcoming third season of FX's popular TV series. The two brothers discussed the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference, earlier this week.

Stephen explained that their group was accosted by a number of drunk patrons outside of a bar on their first night in the city. The group consisted of a “girl and two or three guys.”



He began: “This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him."

“Mind you, all of the writers on Atlanta are Black. So, he’s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored,” Stephen said. “It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand. He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, ‘You guys are Black, you’ve gone to jail and you do things like that.’ Like he kept doubling down on it.”

Donald added: “We are just standing there, like, ‘What just happened?’”

The third season of Atlanta is scheduled to premiere next month. Donald Glover recently revealed that the series is set to end with its fourth season.

