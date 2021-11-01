On Sunday evening, Donald Glover surprised fans with a minute-long teaser trailer for the third season of his hit series Atlanta. Although the clip doesn’t provide a ton of context as to what we can expect in the upcoming episodes, we do know one thing – there’s a strangely eerie vibe in the air.

As TV Line reports, the last episode of season two of Glover’s show aired on May 5th, 2018, so fans of the comedy-drama have been long-awaiting this update. “Happy Halloween,” the “Les” singer tweeted, along with a link that takes users to a landing page where they can pull up the visual.

The phrase “it’s after the end of the world, don’t you know that yet?” is repeated for the entire duration, and at the halfway point, Brian Tyree Henry (or Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles) appears, followed by a logo and “2022,” confirmed that the show will arrive in the first half of next year.

Seeing as only one character appeared in the clip, fans are missing out on Glover and his other co-stars like LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beats. TV Line has speculated that each character may received their own teaser, and we’ll have to put the pieces together, but only time will tell.

Filming for the upcoming season took place in Europe earlier this year. An exact release date has yet to be confirmed, but we do know that fans can expect to see 10 episodes of the hit series. It’s also worth noting that Atlanta has been renewed through to season four, and hopefully the hiatus between this edition and the next won’t be so long.

Check out the eerie preview for yourself above by clicking the link in the tweet above.

