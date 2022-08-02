Speaking at a TCA panel on Tuesday, Donald Glover responded to criticism that his show, Atlanta, is "only for white people." The comments come after FX shared a new trailer for the show's fourth and final season on Tuesday.

“To be real, if you’re online, everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level,” he said at the event, according to Deadline. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because — especially being Black — I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through.”



Presley Ann / Getty Images

He continued: “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’ I’m like, It’s such my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”

"To say it’s only for white people, it’s like we’re cutting ourselves down which is kind of wack to me," Glover added, before addressing past accusations of transphobia made against the show, which he also shot down.

Donald's younger brother, Stephen Glover, who works as one of the writers, added that he also feels hurt when Black viewers criticize Atlanta.

The final season of Atlanta is set to premiere on September 15. Check out the latest trailer below.

