Donald Glover is slowly inching towards launching the fourth and final season of his hit television series, Atlanta. Though the pandemic created a heavy delay in the debut of season 3, fans won't be waiting long for Glover and FX to come through with the forthcoming season. Last month, FX debuted a short teaser trailer that revealed it would drop in September. Now, they've narrowed in on a date.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Season four of Atlanta will officially debut on September 15th. This afternoon, FX revealed the latest trailer for the show, which offers a comprehensive look at the adventures of Paper Boi, Earn, Darius, and Van.s Atlanta's infamous water boys make an appearance in the show as Earn attempts to get them off of the hood of their car, while it seems like Earn's Uncle Will (Katt Williams) will make a triumphant return.

Thus far, there hasn't been much details surrounding what the final season of Atlanta will consist of. However, we can expect to see the group of friends return back to their stomping grounds following season 3's Eurotrip.

With season four expected to provide a sense of closure for fans, Glover detailed the end of the show. "Death is natural. When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird… you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us," he said.

Check out the trailer below.