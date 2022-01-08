Donald Glover's hit FX series Atlanta has not released a new season since May 2018. The beloved show's third season experienced several delays, but the light at the end of the tunnel is now in sight.

In late December, it was announced that the first two episodes of Season 3 will air on March 24. The crew filmed the season in Europe, and it appears they have Season 4 planned out to follow-up soon after.

As Donald Glover, the show's creator and star, gears up for the release, he took to Instagram this week to show fans some behind-the-scenes footage and photos of Atlanta's writers at work. he first two posts showed several photos of the writers lounging around and enjoying each other's company.

The next post shows a video of co-writer and story editor Stephen Glover, Donald's brother, hilariously re-enacting a scene from Marvel's Black Panther, where Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, gives a speech.

Then Donald posted two more separate videos of some of the crew members goofing around stacking water bottles or jumping rope, showing some of the fun leisure time they indulge in.

The most recent post, what Donald captioned "pt. 3," shows some more candids of the writer's and producers working on the show's creation.

It's a nice reminder that even the geniuses that make our favorite television shows are still playful and lax at times.