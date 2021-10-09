mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Toliver Unites With Travis Scott On "Flocky Flocky"

Aron A.
October 09, 2021 10:43
Don Toliver and Travis Scott catch a red eye flight on "Flocky Flocky."


With a fresh face of talent in the rap game, there have been a few names who've had the pressure to deliver this year. Don Toliver has been under Travis Scott's wing ever since he inked a deal with Cactus Jack. While many have regarded him as Travis Scott's protegé, he's certainly established himself as much more than just that. His syrupy melodies have proven to be the formula to success.

On Friday, he unveiled his long-awaited album, Life Of A DON. The project is 16 tracks in total including a few unreleased cuts that fans have been longing for. He and Travis Scott team up for the trancey banger, "Flocky Flocky" on the project. Produced by Cardo, Dez Wright, and Mu Lean, Scott and Don bask in the drug-fueled, rockstar lifestyle with honeyed auto-tuned fueled bars.

Check the record below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, you walk away and shake, them macarenas 
I took her far away, to Lithuania
I keep a place to bait, to tune your brain up
She stuff her face in cake, no way it's (safe)

