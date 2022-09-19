Don Q and Lil Tjay have had some friction over the years but it appeared to settle down in recent times. Following Tjay's near-death experience earlier this year, he returned with new music over the past few weeks including a freestyle over 50 Cent's "Many Men." He went into detail about the shooting before appearing to take shots at members of Highbridge The Label, including Trap Manny.

They like what's the beef, I be like lets not recite the past

'Cause that's gon' makÐµ it even hotter, oncÐµ we get back on they–

You know

Like what? Mr. Manny steady talkin' like he tough

Caught his ass, ain't have no pole, and he went skippin' off the dust

Type of guy, try to take sum' from me, boy, you high

And I ain't sayin' he the suspect but lil' homie out of eye

Old streets rules apply, I got hit, ain't wonder why





Lil Tjay attends RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends at Bayou Music Center on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify)

In response, Don Q issued a new record on Sunday titled, "IDK." On the song, he adamantly denies any involvement in the shooting, and went as far as claiming that Tjay is looking for clout. At the top of the verse, Q questions Tjay's credibility in the streets and went as far as suggesting that he cooperated with authorities. "Got shot, now he saying names all over your rap/ Pussy boy I could imagine what you told the detectives," he raps on the song. He went even further with claims that Lil Tjay's sound follows A Boogie's blueprint.

"Just another A Boogie stan that was obsessed with us

You never liked the fact that people called you a replica

Now you think you 50 for clout

He took 9, you took 7, two more will help him figure it out.

How much Highbridge dick is gon fit in your mouth?"

On the outro, Don Q denies having any knowledge of the situation before further accusing Tjay of snitching. "I guess them n***as caught you slipping now you saying our names for attention... N***a lowkey a rat. Saying n***as names. Dry snitching. We ain't even had nothing to do with that shit," he says on the outro.

Peep both songs below.