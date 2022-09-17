Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen

Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men."

Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram post hinting at the possibility of an upcoming collaboration between the two involving the Digga-produced track.





"Youngest in charge, king of my city / I'm the richest to ever do it after Hov, Fif, and Diddy," the True 2 Myself artist reminds listeners on his first verse. "New York, I'm like the motherf*ckin' coal founder / Love the feelin', they want blow up they can't go around ya."

When announcing the track's arrival on his Instagram page, Tjay wrote, "This what ya wanted lmaoo. Guess it's time to shake shit up! I woke up feeling like @50cent, [you know] what that means."

"After this ima just go mainstream on ya. F*ck money, what ya think #power?" he continued. "Lol nah lemme [stop]. 'Many Men' freestyle out now but i named this one 'FACESHOT' cause [you know], yeahhh."

Check out the new arrival exclusively on YouTube below

