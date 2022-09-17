mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen

Hayley Hynes
September 17, 2022 14:13
Fif and the 21-year-old hinted that a remix could be coming earlier this month.


Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." 

Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram post hinting at the possibility of an upcoming collaboration between the two involving the Digga-produced track.


"Youngest in charge, king of my city / I'm the richest to ever do it after Hov, Fif, and Diddy," the True 2 Myself artist reminds listeners on his first verse. "New York, I'm like the motherf*ckin' coal founder / Love the feelin', they want blow up they can't go around ya."

When announcing the track's arrival on his Instagram page, Tjay wrote, "This what ya wanted lmaoo. Guess it's time to shake shit up! I woke up feeling like @50cent, [you know] what that means."

"After this ima just go mainstream on ya. F*ck money, what ya think #power?" he continued. "Lol nah lemme [stop]. 'Many Men' freestyle out now but i named this one 'FACESHOT' cause [you know], yeahhh."

Check out the new arrival exclusively on YouTube below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Youngest in charge, king of my city

I'm the richest to ever do it after Hov, Fif, and Diddy

New York, I'm like the motherf*ckin' coal founder

Love the feelin', they want blow up they can't go around ya


