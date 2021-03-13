mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dominic Fike Covers Paul McCartney On "The Kiss Of Venus"

Alexander Cole
March 13, 2021 13:13
Image via Paul McCartney

The Kiss Of Venus
Paul McCartney Feat. Dominic Fike

Paul McCartney's new project will feature the likes of Dominic Fike.


Paul McCartney is a legend in the music world and everyone should know who he is. The former Beatles member is still making music and recently, he dropped a project with a beautiful song called "The Kiss Of Venus." Next month, McCartney will be coming out with an album full of covers of his own songs, and on the project will be Dominic Fike's version of "The Kiss Of Venus."

With this version, we get a nice little acoustic ballad that will immediately make you want to fall in love. It's filled with that iconic McCartney songwriting, all while Fike delivers a great vocal performance that stays true to the original. Overall, it's a great cover and it's cool to see Fike getting such a big look.

Quotable Lyrics:

The kiss of Venus has got me on the go
She's scored a bullseye in the early morning glow
Early morning glow
Packed with illusions, our world is turned around
This golden circle has a most harmonic sound
Harmonic sound
Paul McCartney
