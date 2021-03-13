Dominic Fike Covers Paul McCartney On "The Kiss Of Venus"

Paul McCartney is a legend in the music world and everyone should know who he is. The former Beatles member is still making music and recently, he dropped a project with a beautiful song called "The Kiss Of Venus." Next month, McCartney will be coming out with an album full of covers of his own songs, and on the project will be Dominic Fike's version of "The Kiss Of Venus."

With this version, we get a nice little acoustic ballad that will immediately make you want to fall in love. It's filled with that iconic McCartney songwriting, all while Fike delivers a great vocal performance that stays true to the original. Overall, it's a great cover and it's cool to see Fike getting such a big look.

Quotable Lyrics:

The kiss of Venus has got me on the go

She's scored a bullseye in the early morning glow

Early morning glow

Packed with illusions, our world is turned around

This golden circle has a most harmonic sound

Harmonic sound