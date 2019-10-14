Perhaps one of the saddest stories of the NFL season thus far is the Miami Dolphins who don't seem to be very interested in winning football games. The team has traded some of its best players and are fielding a team that would struggle to win against the best teams in college football. It's been a fairly embarrassing start to the season but on Sunday, there seemed to be some hope as they were taking on another winless team in the Washington Redskins.

The team was down for most of the game but with just a minute left, they were able to get a touchdown and make the score 17-16. They opted to go for the two point conversion instead of going to overtime and as you can suspect, they missed it. The Dolphins weren't even close to converting and they ended up going down to 0-6 on the season. After the game, defensive captain Bobby McCain spoke to the media and was passionate about the team's failures.

McCain seemed to be pretty upset by what had just happened and was visibly shaking and swearing during his answer. It's clear the players want to be successful but for now, the decisions being made are keeping the Dolphins from thriving.

If this team goes 0-16, there will certainly be a huge fallout in the offseason.