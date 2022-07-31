It's been nearly a month since the last two episodes of the latest season of Stranger Things hit Netflix, but English actor Joseph Quinn is still caught up in the midst of the fan hype surrounding his beloved character, Eddie Munson.

If you tuned into the latest installment of the hit series, you'll know that Quinn's role found him playing the town's Dungeons & Dragons obsessed outcast, who also happens to have some serious guitar talents that came in handy during the Hawkins gang's trip to the Upside Down.

Seeing as he did such a kickass job with "Master of Puppets" on the small screen, Metallica invited the 29-year-old to join them backstage ahead of their headlining set at Lollapalooza this year.

The meet and greet session was caught on video and has since made its way onto the rock band's Instagram page. "Hey there, I'm backstage at Lollapalooza about to meet Metallica," Quinn tells the camera as the clip begins.

The Catherine the Great star introduced himself to all four members – James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo – and in a matter of moments, one of them admitted to being a huge Stranger Things fan.

"I'm a big fan of it and have been since season one," the band's frontman confessed, adding that watching it has been a "bonding experience" for him and his kids.

Quinn thanked the band for allowing the show to use their song, to which Hetfield responded, "Thanks for doing it justice, by the way. You definitely did."

After some more chit-chatting, Trujillo suggested that the group pick up a jam session, which ended with the actor being "hired" to join the famous group. "Metallica are now a five-piece guys," Ulrich told the camera.

Quinn was then presented with a guitar signed by all the members, and Metallica went on to rouse the crowd at Lollapalooza 2022 – check out the full set below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

