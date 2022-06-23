Doja Cat is now one of the biggest artists in the entire world. She has numerous hits to her name and she has been cleaning up at awards shows. From the Grammys to the Billboard Music Awards, it is pretty well a given that Doja is going to come home with some hardware. Fans love her and it doesn't seem like that trend is going to change anytime soon.

Since coming into the game a few years ago, Doja has been a style chameleon of sorts. She is constantly changing up her look, and the singer never disappoints. She and her team know exactly what works best for her, and that was certainly the case yesterday when Doja unveiled her latest style change-up.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Doja can be seen wearing a small pink bikini bottom all while sporting a predominantly red tie-dye tank top. Perhaps the biggest change here is the fact that she is donning some new hair. Instead of her usual black and brown hair color, Doja has swapped over to blond, all while adding some pink streaks for good measure. Fans seemed to approve of the new look, and it is easy to see why.





Doja's last album Planet Her was a massive success, and we're sure new music from the songstress is on the horizon. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from the music world.

Let us know what you think of her new style, in the comments below.