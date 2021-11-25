The Pop world has been taken over by Doja Cat who has become the latest artist to steal the spotlight. She has certainly evolved since her viral video days where she portrayed herself as an eclectic personality and nonsensical rhymes. Doja has been topping the charts, touring the world, winning awards, earning coveted nominations, and working with artists she once considered idols, but it seems that the riches and fame have left the singer exhausted.

Many Pop princesses have complained about their never-ending cycles of traveling, making music, performing at events, and sitting down for one interview after another. Recently, Doja shared that she hasn't been enjoying her time in the limelight as much as she thought she would.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some sh*t. I haven't done that in maybe five years it feels like," she said. "I'm doing all this sh*t that I don't f*ckin' wanna do. I don't want to take f*cking pictures. Like, yes, I have at photo—planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that...I love fashion. I really do."

"Do I want to do that sh*t because I have to? No! No I don't! But I feel pressured to do sh*t like that. I don't want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f*cking—I wanna make music. I wanna play f*cking video games." Watch Doja speak about her preicament below.