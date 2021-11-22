On Sunday, November 21st, the American Music Awards brought some of the biggest names in the industry together under one roof to celebrate their creations and accomplishments over the past year. The evening was hosted by Cardi B, who rocked several amazing looks while performing her duties, and saw so many of our favourites take home trophies.

One moment that’s stirred up tons of controversy online is Megan Thee Stallion winning Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop album of the year over artists like Drake and Pop Smoke. While it’s a major win for Thee Hotties, fans of other nominees have made it clear that they’re not impressed with the decision.

Of course, that wasn’t the only award that people feel was put into the wrong hands – the AMAs are also facing criticism for giving Doja Cat not one, but two R&B awards, despite the fact that many feel she doesn’t necessarily fit into the category. The 26-year-old was nominated alongside the likes of powerhouse vocalists Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Giveon, and Queen Naija for Favourite Soul/R&B album, but still won thanks to her efforts on Planet Her.

Elsewhere, Doja found her name in the Favourite Soul/R&B Female Artist category with H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and SZA, which she also brought home. As you can see below, the news upset a good number of people, prompting them to log onto Twitter and share their opinions.

“I love Doja Cat, y’all know I do, but she’s not R&B,” one post reads. “Especially when H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, SZA, and Jazmine Sullivan are in the category. AND WHERE TF IS KEHLANI’S NOMINATION?!”

Do you agree with the AMAs decision to put Doja in the R&B category, or does she belong elsewhere? Leave a comment and let us know.