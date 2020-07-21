Doja Cat's career hasn't been the same since she was ousted for hanging out in group chats with alleged white supremacists. She's gone on to deny this claim on numerous occasions, though it began with a lengthy apology she posted on her Instagram page. Since then, she's been relatively low-key and it's quite evident that many that were riding for her aren't anymore.

#DojaCatIsOverParty isn't trending anymore but many aren't forgetting the controversy. Earlier today, Doja Cat issued a statement suggesting there's hypocrisy how this situation is being presented, especially as someone of a multi-racial background. "Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I'm white? Maybe I'm not the one here with "identity issues". :)" She tweeted out earlier today.

When someone tweeted that she was "trying to make us forget what you did," she slammed their claim and told them that she wants them to remember just who they're talking too. But even so, there were others that continued to hound her. "In what world do you think a gang of white supremacists would actually hang out with a black person? Just ACTUALLY THINK about what you said," she said.

Doja's response clearly attempted to simply and minimize the complexity of white supremacy. Fans pointed this out to her prompting her to delete the tweet. Nonetheless, she added, "My response was that I'm standing up for myself because I know what the truth is."