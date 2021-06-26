Doja Cat & J.I.D Offer An Unexpected Collab On "Options"

Doja Cat has become one of the biggest names in pop and hip-hop over the past couple of years and for good reason. She has a knack for writing hit songs and leading up to the release of Planet Her, fans were expecting more of her signature sound. Yesterday, the project was released to the masses and while Doja Cat finds herself experimenting on the album, there is no doubt that her pop aesthetics are still here. There are some dope tracks to be found here, including "Options" which contains an amazing feature from J.I.D.

This song is immediately recognizable thanks to the flute melody that plays in the background. Doja rides the beat well as she mostly finds herself rapping throughout the first portion of the song. From there, she gets into her singing bag, all while J.I.D makes his appearance in the second half of the song. J.I.D's verse is multifaceted and has two distinct flows that switch up seemingly out of nowhere.

Overall, it's another dope Doja Cat track and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't speak, just fuck a twice a week

And if she like freaks, we must try a threesome

Do it on the beach, in the sand, let me see sumn'

Seashells on the shore, I'm a beach bum