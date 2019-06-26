Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman, who appeared for years on the hit show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, has died. She sadly passed away this morning at a Honolulu hospital, just days after being placed in a medically-induced coma following a hard fought battle with cancer for the past couple years.

Her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, confirmed the death Wednesday morning in a tweet, saying “It’s 5:32 AM in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head Mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth first announced in 2017 that she'd been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer, but was cancer free by December of that year. The cancer returned last November after she underwent aggressive chemo and fought valiantly to maintain normalcy in her life. She said last month on Mother's Day she had stopped chemo, and the rest was up to God’s hands.

Sources close to the family say Beth's final wishes were to have her remains cremated as part of the preparations for her final disposition. May she rest in peace.

RIP Beth.