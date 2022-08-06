Doechii & Rico Nasty Collide On "Swamp B*tches"

She may have released an EP today but Doechii's fans are already asking for more. The Florida native is being called the next in line when it comes to artists poised for a takeover, and with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records carving out her position in Hip Hop, Doechii can't go anywhere but up. At the top of the morning today (August 5), the rising star dropped off her she / her / black b*tch EP that has been all the rage among her growing fanbase, and a standout track, "Swamp B*tches," on the brief project hosts a feature from Rico Nasty.

Both Doechii and Rico have been tagged as being "alternative rappers" or artists helping to reinvent Alternative Hip Hop. However, it seems that, like many of their peers, they're two eclectic personalities pushing the boundaries of Rap, making them standouts during an era of music where duplicates aren't hard to find.

"If you’ve ever been put down for being yourself, just remember you're powerful and unapologetic—these songs are for you," said Doechii of her EP. Stream "Swamp B*tches" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I wish death on all of you b*tches

I blew fifty racks in one summer

I think I deserve a new Hummer

I still clap for b*tches I'm front of

That Rap b*tch must be the new runner

Mad they can't predict how I'll stunt

Just make sure it's chips with my lunch

Diamonds bustin' out to my fronts

And n*ggas smoke d*ck 'cause Doechii too blunt