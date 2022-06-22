Doechii has been impressing fans with her music over these last few years. Her consistency has been downright impressive, and this past year, she was rewarded with a contract from Top Dawg Entertainment. TDE is one of the most respected labels in all of hip-hop, and if they sign an artist, then it's clear they see the true potential in that person.

In fact, Doechii has been making such big waves that her efforts landed her on the XXL Freshman List for 2022. This is always a big honor for any artist, and now, Doechii will get to showcase her talents in an array of content pieces, including ciphers and freestyles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Speaking of freestyles, Doechii's 90-second freestyle was officially released by XXL today, and there is no doubt that the artist put some thought into it. There are a plethora of flows to be had here, and as you can see from the comments, Doechii's performance was quite polarizing. She even let off a scream in the middle of it for good measure, and some people just didn't know what to make of it.

Regardless, Doechii delivered her lines with complete confidence, and it's clear she is feeling herself with bars like “First bitch that rap, TDE/Top, Moo, and Punch, vouch for me/First day, label knew they hit the lottery/Now I’m the bitch you ever after, happily."

Let us know what you think of this new freestyle, in the comments section down below.