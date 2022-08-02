she / her / black b*tch
- ReviewsDoechii "She / Her / Black B*tch" ReviewDoechii delivered her major label debut, and because it only sits at 5 tracks, fans were left wanting more from Florida's next in line.By Erika Marie
- NewsDoechii & Rico Nasty Collide On "Swamp B*tches"The song appears on Doechii's newly released EP, "she / her / black b*tch."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDoechii Announces Debut TDE EP "She / Her / Black B*tch" Dropping This FridaySZA, Rico Nasty, and Jst Ray all appear alongside the XXL Freshman on her debut.By Hayley Hynes