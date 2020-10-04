mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doe Boy & Southside Drop A Menacing Banger In "Yessirski"

Alexander Cole
October 04, 2020 10:15
150 Views
02
0
Image via Doe BoyImage via Doe Boy
Image via Doe Boy

Yessirski
Doe Boy & Southside

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Doe Boy and Southside make a great team on "Yessirski."


Ohio artist Doe Boy has been extremely consistent over the years which is something fans have always admired. Over the past few days, the artist has been making it clear that he is the originator of certain trends, which has hip-hop listeners re-assessing his place in the game. With his latest track "Yessirski," featuring production from Southside, it's undeniable that Doe Boy has the musical energy to match what he's been saying on social media.

With this song, we get a menacing beat from Southside, who always manages to deliver on these types of tracks. From there, Doe Boy matches the beat's energy with a steady flow and some equally menacing lyrics.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't let you fuck, you not worthy
We do opps dirty, yessirski
Price on my head like I ain't rich
How you gon' purchase me

Doe Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  150
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Doe Boy Southside new song new music yessirski
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Doe Boy & Southside Drop A Menacing Banger In "Yessirski"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject