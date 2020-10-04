Doe Boy & Southside Drop A Menacing Banger In "Yessirski"

Ohio artist Doe Boy has been extremely consistent over the years which is something fans have always admired. Over the past few days, the artist has been making it clear that he is the originator of certain trends, which has hip-hop listeners re-assessing his place in the game. With his latest track "Yessirski," featuring production from Southside, it's undeniable that Doe Boy has the musical energy to match what he's been saying on social media.

With this song, we get a menacing beat from Southside, who always manages to deliver on these types of tracks. From there, Doe Boy matches the beat's energy with a steady flow and some equally menacing lyrics.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't let you fuck, you not worthy

We do opps dirty, yessirski

Price on my head like I ain't rich

How you gon' purchase me