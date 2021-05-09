Fans across the world continue to mourn the death of DMX, who passed away last month. His fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and his children were by his side at the time of his death. Lindstrom and X's ex-wife shared one of the most powerful moments at his funeral and they continue to keep X's legacy alive.



Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Lindstrom took to Instagram today where she offered an emotional reflection on Mother's Day. She explained that this is the first Mother's Day she's celebrating without X by her side and revealed that she and their son paid a visit to his resting place. "Exodus and I decided to go spend Mother's Day with his daddy. Today is the first Mother's Day with him being in heaven and not here with us. We miss him deeply and love him so very much," she wrote. "We love you Earl!!! Our angel..."

In a previous post, she shared a message to their son Exodus who she thanked for providing her with strength during these difficult times. "I love you so much and I thank God for picking me to be your Mother... I will always protect you and be that strong mother that you need in your life! Words can not explain how thankful I am for you, I love you wubba."

Check out Desiree Lindstrom's posts below.