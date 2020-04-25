Instagram Live has been providing us with pretty much all sorts of entertainment. The Verzuz battles, Quarantine Radio, and the influx of live streams artists are hosting to connect with fans. DMX is the latest to join the string of celebrities to use IG Live to connect with fans but he's trying to do it spiritually. The rapper recently took to Instagram Live where he hosted a virtual bible study, reading verses from the Bible to his fans with beautiful greenery behind him.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On Friday night, DMX hosted another bible study to bring some spiritual enlightenment to fans during these dark times. Reading several scriptures from the Bible, X carried the conviction from his music into the scriptures that he read.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced many places of worship across the world to shut down to respect the social distancing measures put in place. X bringing people to church via Instagram Live has sparked joy in many of his fans who aren't able to attend church these days.

In related news, DMX has been hinting that new music would be released soon. The rapper joined Tory Lanez on Quarantine Radio a few weeks ago where he revealed that he was working on his next album. Keep your eyes peeled for that.