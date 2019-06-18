The Blood Diamond actor Djimon Hounsou was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles yesterday and was asked how his Father's Day went and how his celebrations went for the day. By Djimon's answer, it looks as though things aren't going so well when it has to do with custody of his 10-year-old son Kenzo he shares with Kimora Lee Simmons.

"It would have been nice to see my son for father's day," he responded, as per The Daily Mail, further detailing how he hasn't been able to contact his son. "It would have also been nice, if I couldn't see him, to at least talk to him, right? Like all fathers, right?"

When asked exactly how long it's been since he's seen his son, the actor flashed five fingers not detailing whether it's been months or years. "I can't even recall myself, how about that?" he added. Djimon assured the publication there was no custody battle issues going on but we can only hope that he gets to see his son soon.



Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty

"He's like his dad, I think," Kimora previously told US Weekly of Kenzo's early days. "His dad's more steely and quiet. He doesn't put up a big fuss."