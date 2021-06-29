DJ Yella says that he was homeless for three years, from 2010 until 2013, despite the worldwide success of NWA. Yella spoke about the dark period in his life during a new interview on the Murder Master Music Show, while promoting his upcoming memoir, Straight Outta Compton: My Untold Story.

"I call it homeless because I didn't have my own place," Yella explained. "I had to be on my sister's couch or somebody's couch. I wasn't on the street, but I was like a breath...one breath from it."

"When I was going through those three and a half years, I wasn't mad at nobody, I wasn't mad at the world, I wasn't mad at God, I was just, 'It is what it is,'" he added. "And I never had any thoughts of how to get out of it. I never thought about it."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Yella went on to describe the period of financial turmoil as a humbling experience.

"God had to humble me -- take everything away," Yella continued. "Because it wasn't no drugs, it wasn't none of that. It was just...the money just ran out."

Straight Outta Compton: My Untold Story is available for preorder now.

[Via]