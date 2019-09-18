The legacy of Guru and Gang Starr live on forever. Although it's been a while since we've heard new music from Gang Starr, DJ Premier has said that there's posthumous music in the cut. We've yet to hear any of it but it appears as though we will soon. Earlier today, DJ Premier took to Instagram to tease a brand new album from Gang Starr. With the help of Nas, he announced that a new album was on the way.

Premier posted a video on his Instagram page which shows a landline telephone and captioned, "I Gotta Call @nas." Although no one is seen, Nas voice is heard through the phone. "Yo Premier, what up man, it’s your man Nas," he said. "Is it true there’s a new Gang Starr album? That’s crazy, man. Let me know. Aight, chill."

Premier was hinting at the release of a new project earlier this week. The famed DJ shared a tweet that read, "I wonder what people would say if I released a new..."

Nas involvement in this project -- if any -- hasn't been announced but we'd definitely be excited to hear the Queensbridge rapper on the album. I mean, he runs a label called Mass Appeal and Gang Starr's biggest song shares the same name so it would only make sense.

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for any more updates on DJ Premier's upcoming Gang Starr album.