Toronto is on a wave right now since the Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals after their win against the Warriors in Friday night's game. Anyone who lives in the city can see and feel the pride that's taken over the streets and now DJ Freeky P has added to the latter since dropping off some beloved t-shirts for fans to wear.

The limited edition t-shirts are in collaboration with vintage and used clothing brand Frankie Collective. The classic looks feature players Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet on the front. While the shirts are unfortunately sold out online, Toronto's F AS IN FRANK vintage shop are selling the shirts while supplies last.

Only time will tell if Drake rocks the new Raptors apparel when he sits courtside at the next game - which player would you wear on your t-shirt?