In honor of the late Chadwick Boseman's 44th birthday, Disney+ has added a new Marvel introduction in Black Panther which features the actor's performance as King T’Challa.

"To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts," Disney executive Bob Iger wrote on Twitter, Sunday.

The new intro shows concept art from Black Panther as well as footage from Boseman’s work in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

“In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers," reads a quote from T'Challa.

Boseman passed earlier this year after a four year battle with colon cancer. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," a statement shared in his social media read at the time. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

"Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday. Miss you," wrote Boseman's Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan, on Instagram.

Black Panther 2 is expected to release in 2022.

