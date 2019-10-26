Earlier this week, Disney revealed that Lizzie McGuire's entire family will be returning for the upcoming Disney+ reboot series. Hilary Duff will be joined by Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as fans will see what McGuire’s life is like as a grown woman in her 30s.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” said Ricky Strauss of Disney+ in a press release. “With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

Disney Channels Worldwide president Gary Marsh added, "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

Lizzie McGuire is planned to be a launch title for Disney’s upcoming Disney+ streaming service. Subscribers will be able to watch the reboot, as well as a slew of other content including a new Star Wars series, a live-action Lady and the Tramp and more when the platform goes live on November 12th.