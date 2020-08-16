Disney has confirmed the lead character of The Owl House series will be a bisexual, Dominican-American girl, named Luz Noceda. Noceda will be the first bisexual to debut on a Disney TV series.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Creator Dana Terrace wrote on Twitter about her decision to incorporate the character's bisexuality for the inclusivity of queer children.

“In [development], I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” Terrace wrote. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

"I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew."

The Owl House will follow Luz as she pursues her dream of becoming a witch, despite not having magical abilities.

Andi Mack was the first Disney show to have a character come out as gay and the Pixar short film Out featured a gay main character when it launched with Disney+.

[Via]