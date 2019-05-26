mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Diplo & Octavian Preview "Europa" EP With "New Shapes" Video

Milca P.
May 26, 2019 01:58
"Europa" is coming.

Earlier in the year, Diplo and Octavian dropped off their "New Shapes" collaborative track.

Co-written by Jim-E Stack, the new selection underscores a more subsided element of both artists as they effortlessly bounce off one another for a light track that is now matched with a trippy new clip that finds Octavian balancing out blurry vision with unusual environments, courtesy of teenage director Dominic Testo.

The new track previews Diplo's forthcoming Europa EP, a brief project that will run through collaborations between Diplo and promising rising stars from the continent of Europe. It serves as the follow-up to the California EP and arrives among a host of projects coming from Diplo lately, including his LSD collab with Labrinth and SIA and the work he's been putting into Major Lazer's final album.

