There's still some life left in 2019, but we've already got a frontrunner for best sneaker collab of 2020.

On Tuesday night, Travis Scott and others took to social media to share a first look at Dior's exclusive Air Jordan 1 collab which was revealed during the Fall 2020 Dior men's collection. Shortly thereafter, Nike provided fans with official images as well as news that the limited edition 1s will be available in April 2020.

The kicks come equipped with a white and grey leather colorway highlighted by a subtle Dior print all over the tongue and a black Dior print on the Nike swoosh. The shoes also come equipped with grey laces, "Air Dior" branding on the wings logo and tongue, an icy blue outsole and a chrome hang tags.

Per Nike:

"Made in Italy to superlative standards, the silhouette is created with the fine calf-leather that characterizes Maison Dior’s leather goods, edge-painted and dressed in Dior Gray, a color synonymous with the Maison since its founding in 1947. A remix of the iconic Jumpman Wings logo is embossed on the upper and features the words “AIR DIOR." The Nike Swoosh is executed in Dior Oblique jacquard, a single motif simultaneously representing both industry leaders. The same Dior motif is scaled down and laser-etched into the insoles at a 50 percent scale."

Pricing and availability has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the Dior x Air Jordan 1 could be limited to just 1,000 pairs worldwide. Check out the official photos below and stay tuned for more details.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike